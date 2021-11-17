Millennium Management LLC Makes New $9.87 Million Investment in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,005,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,866,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IACC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter worth $736,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

