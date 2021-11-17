Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 218.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 89,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of Copa worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 43.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after buying an additional 58,673 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $30,700,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Copa by 173.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

CPA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.59. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

