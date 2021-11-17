Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 499.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,125 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after buying an additional 26,580 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $128.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.09 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

THG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

