Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UTRS opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Minerva Surgical has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 580,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,960,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.