Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Holdings Trimmed by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.40. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.46 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.88 EPS for the current year.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.09.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

