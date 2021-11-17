Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

MIRM stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $484.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.76. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $30,315.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $26,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,610 shares of company stock valued at $127,309 over the last three months. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 92,610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

