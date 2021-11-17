Mizuho Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $195.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.46.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $181.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $183.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 181,619 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 179,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.