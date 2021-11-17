MKM Partners Increases Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) Price Target to $14.00

Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Isos Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ISOS stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Isos Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISOS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Isos Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isos Acquisition in the third quarter worth $428,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Isos Acquisition in the third quarter worth $501,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isos Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isos Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,362,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isos Acquisition Company Profile

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

