Modus Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.44. 114,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,875,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $287.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $140.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

