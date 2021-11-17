Modus Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 88.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,090. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $62.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89.

