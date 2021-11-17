Modus Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $174.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,264. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

