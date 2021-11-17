MOGU (MOGU) versus Its Competitors Financial Comparison

MOGU (NYSE: MOGU) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare MOGU to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -75.66% -5.81% -4.58% MOGU Competitors -10.93% -76.75% 2.11%

MOGU has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU’s competitors have a beta of 2.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MOGU and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $73.63 million -$50.06 million -1.58 MOGU Competitors $2.90 billion $324.93 million 81.25

MOGU’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MOGU. MOGU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MOGU and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00 MOGU Competitors 1190 5986 11215 322 2.57

MOGU currently has a consensus target price of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 205.21%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.77%. Given MOGU’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MOGU is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

MOGU competitors beat MOGU on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

MOGU Company Profile

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

