Monolith (TKN) Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Monolith coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monolith has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $9.09 million and $11,607.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00228059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

TKN is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.