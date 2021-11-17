Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GLUE opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.77. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $69,000.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.