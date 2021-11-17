Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 540 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.35. 4,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,961. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.85 and its 200-day moving average is $241.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $193.01 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

