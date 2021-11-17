Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 7 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,979.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,603. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,020.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,849.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,682.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,930 shares of company stock worth $529,010,909. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

