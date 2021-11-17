Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 77 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.9% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.41.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.40. The company had a trading volume of 133,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,229. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $140.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

