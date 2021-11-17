Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 2,489 SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,697. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $88.15 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.17.

