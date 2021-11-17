Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 167,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,644,678. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

