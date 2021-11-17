Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $6.23 on Wednesday, hitting $2,951.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,839.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2,644.61. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,012.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

