Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director James K. Price acquired 11,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $504,031.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $458,917.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 536,624 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,741. 16.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEG traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.21. The stock had a trading volume of 242,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.21. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

