Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.72

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.72 and traded as high as $9.75. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 0.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 697,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 196,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 58,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

