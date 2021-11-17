Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 364 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,653 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $253.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.65. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Argus dropped their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

