Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRE opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

