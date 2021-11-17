Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $20.78 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 0.3% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Prologis by 1,592.9% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $149.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.14. The company has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $150.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.47.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

