Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,047,000 after purchasing an additional 830,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,873,000 after purchasing an additional 774,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

