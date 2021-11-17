Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $242.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

