Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 28 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,725 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $525.14 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.60 and a fifty-two week high of $527.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $493.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.75.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

