Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 55 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $149,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Zscaler by 138.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zscaler by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $2,416,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total value of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,329 shares of company stock worth $102,348,671 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $353.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of -183.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.07. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.50 and a 52-week high of $356.45.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.36.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.