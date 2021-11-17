Morgan Stanley Acquires 82,483 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $24,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the period.

CPZ stock opened at 20.57 on Wednesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 16.14 and a fifty-two week high of 21.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 20.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

