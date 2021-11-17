Morgan Stanley Has $22.53 Million Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,835 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $22,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 572.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3,941.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average is $61.58. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $63.32.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

