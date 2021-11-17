Morgan Stanley Has $22.85 Million Stock Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.84% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $22,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.94.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

