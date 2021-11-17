Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Wipro worth $23,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,291 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,809,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 73,889 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,551,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Wipro by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 805,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares during the period. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

NYSE WIT opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

