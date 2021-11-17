Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $22,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,156,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,551,000 after purchasing an additional 88,845 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,102,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,953,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after buying an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,630,000 after buying an additional 528,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 635,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,281,000 after buying an additional 81,344 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $113.57 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $85.31 and a 52-week high of $113.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.93.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

