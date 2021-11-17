Morgan Stanley Makes New $23.74 Million Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,238,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe purchased 3,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 270,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,367.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,800 shares of company stock worth $250,986 and have sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

