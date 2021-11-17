Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 261.43 ($3.42).

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 274.40 ($3.59) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 274.80 ($3.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 255.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 408.56.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

