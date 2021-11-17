Morgan Stanley Sells 438,248 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,930,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 438,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $22,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 99,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In other Genesis Energy news, Director James E. Davison purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

