Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) was down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.78 and last traded at $57.78. Approximately 696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 250,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. Morphic’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, insider Peter Linde sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $266,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 5,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $328,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $3,539,745. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morphic by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 128,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 74,373 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Morphic by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Morphic by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 34,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Morphic by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

