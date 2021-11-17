MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Get MorphoSys alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MorphoSys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. MorphoSys has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $30.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MorphoSys by 23,165.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 770,491 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MorphoSys (MOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.