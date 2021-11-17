Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COOP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.14.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

