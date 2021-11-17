mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Reaches Market Cap of $22.51 Million

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 17th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $22.51 million and $6.03 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048621 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000831 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.10 or 0.00226396 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010964 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

