mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Reaches Market Cap of $22.51 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 17th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $22.51 million and $6.03 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.10 or 0.00226396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

