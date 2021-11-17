M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Raises Dividend to $1.20 Per Share

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

M&T Bank has raised its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. M&T Bank has a payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $12.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

M&T Bank stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.42. 818,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $116.29 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.96.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in M&T Bank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of M&T Bank worth $69,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

