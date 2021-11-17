Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares were down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 250,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 110,759,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAKD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Naked Brand Group by 64.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 98,540 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

