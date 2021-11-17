Nano Dimension (NNDM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,515.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

NNDM stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.30. Nano Dimension has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 142.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 153.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 205,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

