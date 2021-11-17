NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NNVC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,019. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.59. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $8.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNVC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NanoViricides during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in NanoViricides during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NanoViricides by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

