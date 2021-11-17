National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4728 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.45.

OTCMKTS NABZY opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. National Australia Bank has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

NABZY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

