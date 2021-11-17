National Bank Financial Comments on Dexterra Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

DXT has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of DXT stock opened at C$8.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$567.31 million and a P/E ratio of 20.12. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.46.

In related news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$53,975.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,209.64.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

