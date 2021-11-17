National Bank Financial Comments on TransAlta Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TransAlta in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

TAC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $10.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. TransAlta has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.18.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -7.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

