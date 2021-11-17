National Bank Financial Increases Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to C$62.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCBF opened at $35.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

