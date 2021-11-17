National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

